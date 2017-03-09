Netflix stock is up 2,476% since the bottom, but traders still think it's a buy

On the eight year anniversary of the bull marketfollowing the 2009 stock market bottom, the "Fast Money" traders said Netflix is the stock to buy out of the six best-performing stocks since the financial crisis.

Trader Brian Seaburg said there is no question that traders should buy Netflix. He expects the company to be sold within a year at a huge premium once it has reached its pinnacle of growth. The stock gained 2,476 percent since March 9, 2009.

Trader Guy Adami said he believes Netflix is going to get bought as well. He also mentioned Priceline as a stock he likes, because the online booking company continues to do well and is worthy of its high valuation. Shares of Priceline closed at $1,749.42 on Thursday.

Priceline and Netflix are both stocks that trader Steve Grasso likes, too. He said Priceline shows no momentum of slowing down.

Despite Ulta Beauty's poor guidance, Seaburg also said he likes the cosmetics retailer because of its 16.6 percent growth in same-store sales and plans to invest in e-commerce. He said it is one of the few places in retail worth owning. The stock is up 6,122 percent since March 9, 2009, but shares of Ulta Beauty lost nearly 5 percent in extended trading on Thursday following its earnings report.

