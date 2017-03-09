It's hard to overstate just how harmful the Obamacare-imposed minimum requirements on all health insurance plans really are. And that's why it's so shocking that even this first draft, (if that what it is), of the GOP plan keeps them in place.

The first problem is that the essential benefits, "one-size-fits-all," rule shoves so much into every plan that it necessarily forces insurers to raise prices. Think about it like buying a car with a ton of options everyone has to buy. You can't save money by going for the plastic seats and the manual transmission in this health care model.

It seems like both Republicans and Democrats in Washington are dead set against letting Americans decide for themselves what kind of insurance to buy and what liabilities they'd like to take on based on that choice. When both parties work in unison to restrict liberty, you see the political class at its ugliest.

But that's nothing compared to the absurdity of some of those essential benefits when put under a microscope. They include a lot of services for women that men have to pay for. And the list of silliness like that goes on and on.

And then there's the nefarious monopolistic result of essential benefits to the market. Shoving all these minimum requirements into every approved plan keeps smaller competitors out of the market, which is just what the big insurers want. In that sense, essential benefits reeks of "regulatory capture" when Big Business and Big Government get together to do what's best for them and not the people. The result is less choice, higher prices, and less innovation.

Any revised Republican plan that doesn't either nix the essential benefits rules or scale them down considerably is a total nonstarter.