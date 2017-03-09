Heavy police presence in Seoul as South Koreans take to the streets after president ousted

    ×

    South Koreans rallied in downtown Seoul on Friday as both supporters and critics of Park Geun-hye reacted to Friday's historic ruling that removed South Korean leader from office.

    Demonstrators gathered outside the Constitutional Court compound, where around 20,000 police officers stood in anticipation of potential violent clashes.

    Loud cheers erupted from the anti-Park group following the Court's televised decision. Meanwhile, police officers were seen carrying individuals out from the scene amid an outbreak of minor skirmishes.

    A supporter of Park Geun-hye publicly mourns the South Korean president’s removal from office after the country’s Constitutional Court voted to uphold her impeachment on Mar. 10, 2017.
    Jonathan Stayton | CNBC
    Park's supporters, meanwhile, were heard singing the national anthem, and saying the president should have been protected from the impeachment ruling.

    The national police agency had raised their alert level to the highest ahead of Friday's ruling amid elevated public anger towards the embattled head of state.

    Since news of the scandal broke in October, mass street demonstrations have rocked Asia's fourth-largest economy.

