Heavy police presence in Seoul as South Koreans take to the streets after president ousted

South Koreans rallied in downtown Seoul on Friday as both supporters and critics of Park Geun-hye reacted to Friday's historic ruling that removed South Korean leader from office.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Constitutional Court compound, where around 20,000 police officers stood in anticipation of potential violent clashes.

Loud cheers erupted from the anti-Park group following the Court's televised decision. Meanwhile, police officers were seen carrying individuals out from the scene amid an outbreak of minor skirmishes.