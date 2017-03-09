Sears loss narrows in the fourth quarter, but revenues continue to erode

Sears reported a narrower loss in the fiscal fourth quarter than the same period a year earlier, but the chain's revenues continued to tumble amid a wave of store closures and declines at its remaining stores.

Meanwhile, the company's long-term debt obligations nearly doubled from the prior-year period, despite the chain's efforts to raise cash by selling off assets.

In the wake of Sears' ongoing struggles, it took a $381 million charge during the quarter to write down the value of its trade name — highlighting the declining worth of the Sears brand.

Sears lost an adjusted $1.28 per share during the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.70 a year earlier, as it benefited from lower payroll, inventory and marketing costs. That figure excluded items including the writedown of its name. On a net basis, the chain lost $5.67 loss per diluted share.

Revenue, however, continued to slide. Sears rang up $6.05 billion in sales during the holiday period, down 17 percent from $7.3 billion a year earlier.

That decline was mostly attributable to the company's dwindling store fleet, though sales also slid at its remaining shops. Comparable revenues were down 10.3 percent, driven by an 8 percent drop at Kmart and a 12.3 percent decline at Sears.

"While the challenging holiday selling season pressured margins and comparable store sales, we were able to successfully improve profitability through disciplined inventory and costs management," Jason Hollar, Sears chief financial officer, said in a statement. "We will continue to take actions to drive profitability, generate liquidity and adjust our overall capital structure while continuing to meet all of our financial obligations."

Indeed, Sears has made many maneuvers to bring itself back to profitability. In February, the chain said it would close 150 of its stores and reorganize the business to save $1 billion annually. And on Thursday, it completed the sale of its Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker for an initial upfront cash payment of $525 million with additional payments to be made over time.