    ×

    Asia-Pacific News

    South Korean court upholds motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye

    South Korean leader Park Geun-hye became the country's first president to be ousted by impeachment after a panel of justices on Friday upheld a motion to dismiss her over one of the country's biggest influence-peddling scandals.

    In a historic decision televised live from the main court room, the Constitutional Court — an independent body specializing in matters of the constitution — accepted the impeachment motion passed in parliament last year, bowing to nation-wide pressure to remove Park from office.

    South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House.
    Ed Jones | Pool | Getty Images
    South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House.

    Friday's ruling now triggers a round of special elections to replace Park within the next 60 days. Presidential hopefuls, among which Moon Jae-in from the left-of-center Democratic Party of Korea leads in popularity, now await the election date, rumored to be late April or early May, according to local media.

    Police were on high alert ahead of Friday's decision amid elevated public anger towards the embattled head of state.

    Since news emerged in October that Park colluded with close fiend Choi Soon-sil to secure millions of dollars in bribes from the country's biggest enterprises and allowed Choi, a civilian, to interfere in state affairs, Asia's fourth-largest economy has been rocked by mass street
    demonstrations as citizens demanded Park's resignation.

    The allegations leveled towards Park include bribery, failure to protect citizens during the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster and violation of sovereignty for leaking confidential information to Choi. Park has apologized, but denied any wrongdoing.

    The last South Korean leader to face impeachment was President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004, but the Constitutional Court had rejected the motion. Unlike Roh's case however, public opinion played a key role in Park's dismissal. A Gallup Korea poll conducted last week revealed 77 percent of respondents were in favor of impeachment, placing a heavy burden on the Court to cater to citizens' demand, according to strategists.

    The fact that judges were required to disclose their individual votes, unlike previous cases, also heightened the pressure on each justice, said Sean King, senior vice president of Park Strategies.

    The Court's eight justices had reflected on the case on a near daily basis since their final hearing on Feb. 27, Yonhap News reported. For the impeachment motion to pass, it required approval from at least six judges and several analysts had warned of prolonged social unrest if the motion had been rejected.

    "The Court is tasked with judging cases on their merits, but it is a politicized institution. Justices who reject the motion would face fierce criticism and public ire, and they know that," said Scott Seaman, Asia director at Eurasia Group, in a recent note.

    Chaebol reform won't happen overnight: Expert
    Chaebol reform won't happen overnight: Expert   

    Park, whose powers have been suspended since December, was named as Choi's accomplice in the case but she remained immune from prosecution as a sitting president. Following Friday's decision however, that's no longer the case.

    Time for change

    Years of scandal-hit governments have left many South Koreans disillusioned with political leadership.

    In 2015, construction tycoon Sung Wan-jong killed himself and left a note implicating several politicians within the President's ruling Saenuri Party of corruption, including former Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo and ex-chief of staff Lee Byung-kee.

    Asia's fourth-largest economy ranked 52nd out of 176 countries on Transparency International's 2016 corruption index, with the organization warning that graft at the highest levels of government and business remained a critical issue.

    It's now hoped that Park's impeachment will pave the road for a more transparent administration ahead, one that will look to implement tougher anti-graft laws on Korea Inc. as theboss of the country's largest business enterprise undergoes trial.

    The next President also needs to present a unified stance to the international community amid a new round of external risks, including North Korea's latest missile launches and Chinese economic sanctions, analysts said.

    As South Korea now braces for elections, optimism is high for the next administration to implement structural reforms needed for higher economic growth, including loosening the labor market to reduce youth unemployment, that were thwarted during the months-long political malaise.

    "Only a new mandate from the South Korean people and the energy of a new administration empowered to implement the political will of the people will enable South Korea to overcome its current problems," said Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea studies at the Council of Foreign Relations.

    —Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...