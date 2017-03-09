South Korean court upholds motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye

Friday's ruling now triggers a round of special elections to replace Park within the next 60 days. Presidential hopefuls, among which Moon Jae-in from the left-of-center Democratic Party of Korea leads in popularity, now await the election date, rumored to be late April or early May, according to local media.



Police were on high alert ahead of Friday's decision amid elevated public anger towards the embattled head of state.

Since news emerged in October that Park colluded with close fiend Choi Soon-sil to secure millions of dollars in bribes from the country's biggest enterprises and allowed Choi, a civilian, to interfere in state affairs, Asia's fourth-largest economy has been rocked by mass street

demonstrations as citizens demanded Park's resignation.

The allegations leveled towards Park include bribery, failure to protect citizens during the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster and violation of sovereignty for leaking confidential information to Choi. Park has apologized, but denied any wrongdoing.



The last South Korean leader to face impeachment was President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004, but the Constitutional Court had rejected the motion. Unlike Roh's case however, public opinion played a key role in Park's dismissal. A Gallup Korea poll conducted last week revealed 77 percent of respondents were in favor of impeachment, placing a heavy burden on the Court to cater to citizens' demand, according to strategists.

The fact that judges were required to disclose their individual votes, unlike previous cases, also heightened the pressure on each justice, said Sean King, senior vice president of Park Strategies.

The Court's eight justices had reflected on the case on a near daily basis since their final hearing on Feb. 27, Yonhap News reported. For the impeachment motion to pass, it required approval from at least six judges and several analysts had warned of prolonged social unrest if the motion had been rejected.

"The Court is tasked with judging cases on their merits, but it is a politicized institution. Justices who reject the motion would face fierce criticism and public ire, and they know that," said Scott Seaman, Asia director at Eurasia Group, in a recent note.