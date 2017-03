Oil is down more than 8 percent so far this week and it's no coincidence to see the S&P 500 struggle as well. History shows the stock market rarely finishes higher during a week when crude prices decline significantly.

Using Kensho, we found more than 100 five-day periods in the last decade when WTI crude declined by 5 percent or more. Here's the average performance of the S&P 500 and other relevant securities during those five-day periods: