Strategist Saut says he's 'cautious' on stocks, declares bond bull market over

Raymond James chief investment strategist Jeffrey Saut shared his market views in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On the market: "I'm still sticking with a cautious stance here given the upcoming budget ceiling," he said. "I've talked to a lot of people on the Hill the past few days, there's some things that have me nervous."



On bonds: "I don't have a whole lot of interest in fixed income here. I think the bull market in fixed income is over," Saut said.



On rates: "I think the Fed is going to raise rates, but I think it's going to be very slow paced. I think you're on track for maybe three rate ratchets this year. I don't think it disturbs the equity markets all that much," he said.



Saut joined Raymond James in 1999 and spent more than four decades on Wall Street in various equity research and trading roles.



To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.