    ×

    Trading Nation

    Technical analyst places bet on a big-cap tech stock

    Trader bets on a rally for Microsoft
    Trader bets on a rally for Microsoft   

    Shares of Microsoft have slipped since the tech giant's earnings beat, but that's not stopping one trader from betting that another rally is in store for the stock.

    On a chart of Microsoft dating back to November last year, Gordon points out that while the stock has been trading in a range since the end of January, its performance against the market as a whole suggests a bounce is ahead for the tech company.

    "As the Nasdaq was selling off, Microsoft held in extremely well," said Gordon on Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation.""So we're looking for a break through this upside range that should be able to carry us to about $68 and possibly $70 through the Fed meeting and into the end of March."

    This means that Gordon sees Microsoft surging as much as 8 percent by the end of this month.


    To prepare for a pop, Gordon wants to buy the April 7 weekly 65-strike calls and sell the April 7 weekly 67.5-strike calls for a total of 79 cents per share. In order to make money on his trade, Gordon would need Microsoft to close at $65.79 on April 7, which is less than 2 percent above current levels.

    If Microsoft closes $67.50 on April 7, then Gordon will make his maximum profit of $2.50 per share. On the other hand, if the stock stays below $65, the entire amount he spent on the trade will be lost.

    "With this trade, we're trying to hit a single or a double," rather than trying to swing for the fences, Gordon said.

    Microsoft is currently up almost 4 percent year to date.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...