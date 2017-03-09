Self-made millionaire and 'Shark Tank' judge says this is the book every professional should read

Robert Herjavec, self-made tech mogul and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank," is always reading at least one book at a time.

Right now, he's making his way through "Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood's Creative Artists Agency" — which details the rise of one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the country — as well as a biography of actress Audrey Hepburn.

"I'm very eclectic," Herjavec tells CNBC in a video-call from Google's Headquarters, where he was working with young entrepreneurs on an "Invent-athon" with Frito-Lay.



Despite his wide-ranging tastes, the "Shark Tank" judge says there is one essential book that every professional needs to read.

"If I had to recommend one book," the mogul says, "it would have to be Napoleon Hill, 'Think and Grow Rich.'"