The GOP health bill replacement has some "somersaults," FL Rep. Desantis says

There are a lot of "somersaults" in the Republicans' latest proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act, Florida Rep. Congressman Ron Desantis told CNBC Thursday.

"My fear with the way it's structured is that it doesn't remove some of the Obamacare bureaucracy — that's driving prices higher," Desantis said in an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "We could end up in a situation where costs don't come down enough," for consumers.

Rep. Desantis said he is fine with Republicans not "starting from scratch," as some of the "architecture" between Obamacare and the GOP's proposed American Health Care Act remains the same. But what President Donald Trump promised was to repeal and replace, and to make sure there's a "downward pressure" on insurance premiums, he said.

"I'm not sure the current plan will do that," Desantis said. He isn't convinced yet the proposal will have the positive effect on consumers that is needed in the health care marketplace.

As it stands, the Republican bill proposes replacing Obamacare's tax credits with a new system of aid, and imposes a new financial penalty for people who let their coverage lapse.

The GOP plan also calls for issuing a refundable, advanceable tax credit to customers of individual health plans, with the value of that credit tied to age and income.

"I'm fine with the tax credits," Desantis told CNBC. "But are we repealing enough of Obamacare [in the new plan] so that the replacement is coherent with [GOP] policy?"

On Tuesday, President Trump said he was "proud to endorse" a plan to replace Obamacare backed by Republican leaders in Congress, and he called for a quick approval.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also came out and said, "I have no doubt that we'll pass" the Republican leadership's bill to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, "because we're going to keep our promise."

Rep. Desantis said he's "very interested" in seeing President Trump succeed and work with Congress. "We want to get it done for him."

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.