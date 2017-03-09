The oil market has important news floating in Asian waters

Despite OPEC efforts to curb a glut of supply, U.S. crude inventories surged by 8.2 million barrels last week, pushing oil prices to their lowest levels of 2017.

But analysts say a less visible number is flashing a warning sign: floating storage off Singapore.

"It's not unsurprising to see a build at this time of year, it is seasonal, but to see a build of this size really did surprise the market," said Matt Smith, head of commodity research at ClipperData, which tracks vessel and cargo movements in the crude oil market.

The firm is sounding a warning on the unprecedented floating storage inventories in Singapore, which indicates the market has not yet absorbed the surge in shipments in the last two months of 2016.