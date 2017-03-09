The Philippines' oldest conglomerate goes back to school

The Ayala Corporation, the oldest conglomerate in the Philippines, has made a push to invest in businesses that could play a major role in shaping the country's "social infrastructure," the company's chief executive said.

The company's investments in the education, healthcare and renewable energy sectors came about after "opportunities for disruption" were spotted, said Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman and CEO of the Ayala Corporation.

"Both education and healthcare have been fairly rigid spaces and I think there is a lot that can be contributed in those spaces," Ayala told CNBC's "Managing Asia."

While the company's foray into the private education sector is still in an early stage, Ayala said responses have been "very positive" so far. The Ayala Corporation's education investments arm entered the primary and secondary school education space with schools that offer affordable rates and standards that are "above the public school system," Ayala said.

The Ayala Corporation also has stakes in the private tertiary education sector. It acquired a 60 percent stake in the University of Nueva Caceres in the Bicol Region of the Philippines in 2015.

According to a report on private education from the World Bank, close to 9 percent of the Philippines' 6.5 million high school students were enrolled in schools that were part of the country's public-private partnership program.