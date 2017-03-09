The underused strategy this self-made millionaire uses to get ahead

Before Grant Cardone hit seven-figures, he was struggling to make ends meet with his sales job at a car dealership.

The entrepreneur, who today owns and operates four companies, got ahead by putting in more hours, specifically over holidays: "Spend your time working holidays when no one else is," he tells CNBC.

After all, "if you want to change your condition — if you don't want what your neighbor has, if you want to do better than your parents did — you have to work. If you can outwork the rest of the population, you're in the game and you're going to get lucky."