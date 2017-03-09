These stocks rise even when a bull market is going through a correction

The bull market turned eight Thursday, but many investors are not celebrating.

Raymond James' Jeff Saut told CNBC the bull is not over, but it's long overdue for a pullback, one that could turn into a full-blown 10 percent correction.

So what works during corrections that take place during a bull market?

Not much, according to a study using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho. We looked at the average performance of every S&P 500 member during the last seven bull market corrections, as well as the 10-Year Treasury and gold. Here's what managed to trade into the green when the market was in correction mode: