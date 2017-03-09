This is the piece of professional clothing you need to invest in   

Unless you're Mark Zuckerberg, dressing for work is complicated. Men have a standard pants-and-shirt work uniform that works in almost any office environment (plus or minus a tie or a jacket), but women have many more options — which isn't always a good thing.

I, for one, have not cracked the code yet.

In my seemingly endless effort to build a wardrobe of clothes that fit well and are at least semi-stylish, I have amassed an array of cheap clothing options that all seem like they could work when paired right — emphasis on the "could." A particularly low point was when I wore what I believed to be one of my fancy dresses to work, and a co-worker asked if it was a "grandma sweater."

Faced with fast fashion's ever-rotating lineup of colors, fabrics, prints and styles, it's all too easy for professionals to make the same mistakes I have.

To improve my shot at success, I brought in a professional to guide me. Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director for fashion website Racked.com, reviewed my wardrobe to determine what works and what doesn't.

She didn't hold back. More importantly, she answered my biggest question: What is the one piece of clothing every professional should invest in?

Her answer: A good blazer.