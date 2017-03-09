When Tony Robbins needs inspiration, he turns to these 3 books

World-famous business guru Tony Robbins offers inspiration for a living.
After being abused by his mother as a child, Robbins built a career on the idea that your greatest hardships provide your most valuable lessons. Today, Robbins sits at the head of a holding company with more than 12 businesses that bring in more than $5 billion in sales per year, according to his website. Tickets for his upcoming appearance in New York City range from $650 to $2995 a seat.
Even Robbins, however, needs inspiration himself from time to time. And he gets that from three books, according to a recently released post on Omnivoracious, Amazon's book review website.