When Tony Robbins needs inspiration, he turns to these 3 books

"Living Forward" by Michael Hyatt & Daniel Harkavy

Why Robbins loves it: "The people who have achieved greatness are not just lucky. They created and executed a plan, took massive action to get results, and were willing to adjust the course when the plan didn't work.

"While most people understand this in business, they don't always apply it to every area of their life. That's why I recommend this book. It's a guide that will show you how to develop and utilize a clear and compelling Life Plan to create the life you want."

