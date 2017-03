Since the House GOP introduced the bill on Monday, opposition has sprung up from across the ideological spectrum. Some conservatives see it as too similar to the ACA, also known as Obamacare, while other moderate Republicans object to its phasing out of Medicaid expansion.

Republicans control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. Enough GOP senators will likely oppose the bill in its current form to trip up its passage in the chamber.

Trump campaigned on repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's landmark health-care law. More than once, though, Trump has said he could have let the ACA fail and use it as a political tool against Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

