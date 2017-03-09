    ×

    US stocks open flat after the ECB hold rates steady; Street looks ahead to jobs report

    U.S. equities opened mostly flat Thursday as investors parsed through the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points, with IBM contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 held just below the flatline, with energy leading decliners and utilities outperforming. The Nasdaq composite also held marginally lower.

    The ECB kept interest rates unchanged, as was widely expected. President Mario Draghi said in a news conference that while some sentiment indicators suggest the region's recovery may be gaining steam, "measures of underlying inflation remain low."

    "If the outlook becomes less favorable, ... we stand ready to increase our asset purchase program in terms of size and/or duration," Draghi said.

    Sovereign bond yields across the globe ticked higher amid Draghi's remarks. The U.S. 10-year note yield hit its session high around 2.58 percent, while the 10-year German bund yield rose to near 0.41 percent.

    The euro rose about half a percent against the U.S. dollar to trade near $1.06. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's performance against six other currencies, pulled back around a quarter of a percent.

    Draghi is "trying to straddle the line of acknowledging the better economic data, the uptick in headline inflation and that downside risks have diminished with saying that core inflation is still low, country reforms are still slow and he thinks 'present policy stance is appropriate,'" said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    NYSE Trader
    Andrew Burton | Getty Images

    European equities traded mostly lower, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index falling 0.1 percent. U.S. futures, meanwhile held around the flatline after the ECB's announcement and during Draghi's news conference.

    Investors also looked ahead to the February nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. On Wednesday, ADP and Moody's said private companies added 298,000 jobs last month, shattering estimates. Goldman Sachs and UBS subsequently raised their estimates for Friday's report following ADP's blowout number.

    Friday's report will be key for Wall Street as it looks for one more item confirming the Federal Reserve will raise rates next Wednesday.

    "Assuming the Fed reiterates its forecasts for three separate rate hikes in 2017, stocks will perform better if Janet Yellen pulls the trigger than by maintaining the status quo," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    "Stretched valuations along with the anticipation of Friday's employment numbers and next Wednesday's FOMC decision have sent some of the large institutions that have driven the broader indices higher during the past several weeks to the sidelines," he said.

    Market expectations for a rate hike next week have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid hawkish Fed rhetoric and solid economic data. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, March rate hike expectations were 90.8 percent.

    On the data front Thursday, initial jobless claims bounced back from 44-year lows, with import prices rising 0.2 percent.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Ulta Beauty, El Pollo Loco, Signet Jewelers, Embraer

    Friday

    Earnings: The Buckle, Vail Resorts

    8:30 a.m. Employment report

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

