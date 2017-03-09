US stocks open flat after the ECB hold rates steady; Street looks ahead to jobs report

U.S. equities opened mostly flat Thursday as investors parsed through the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points, with IBM contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 held just below the flatline, with energy leading decliners and utilities outperforming. The Nasdaq composite also held marginally lower.

The ECB kept interest rates unchanged, as was widely expected. President Mario Draghi said in a news conference that while some sentiment indicators suggest the region's recovery may be gaining steam, "measures of underlying inflation remain low."

"If the outlook becomes less favorable, ... we stand ready to increase our asset purchase program in terms of size and/or duration," Draghi said.



Sovereign bond yields across the globe ticked higher amid Draghi's remarks. The U.S. 10-year note yield hit its session high around 2.58 percent, while the 10-year German bund yield rose to near 0.41 percent.



The euro rose about half a percent against the U.S. dollar to trade near $1.06. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's performance against six other currencies, pulled back around a quarter of a percent.

Draghi is "trying to straddle the line of acknowledging the better economic data, the uptick in headline inflation and that downside risks have diminished with saying that core inflation is still low, country reforms are still slow and he thinks 'present policy stance is appropriate,'" said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.