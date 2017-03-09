Wall Street waffling on anniversary of the bull market

Jon Huntsman has accepted Trump's offer to be the U.S. ambassador to Russia. Previously, he served as ambassador to Singapore under George H.W. Bush and ambassador to China under Barack Obama. (NBC News)



Two senior senators, Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, asked the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's wiretapping claims. (Reuters)



Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop Trump's revised travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries. The state had previously sued over the initial order, which federal judges put on hold. (AP)



The number of people caught trying to enter without permission fell significantly in February, which the Trump administration said was a sign the president's policies were already having an effect. (NY Times)



Trump's nominee to lead the SEC faces a range of possible conflicts of interest due to the long list of banks and public companies Jay Clayton has represented as one of Wall Street's top lawyers. (WSJ)



Financier Anthony Scaramucci's move from Wall Street to Washington has become unlikely after the Trump administration communications job he was offered in January was handed to someone else. (WSJ)



A day after Trump held an infrastructure meeting, the American Society of Civil Engineers is set to release its 2017 infrastructure report card today, an estimate of how much money is needed to maintain the nation's roads and bridges.

Contractors likely breached security and handed over documents that purportedly describe the CIA's use of hacking tools to WikiLeaks, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials told Reuters.

In a blog post, Uber addressed its special technology that hides the regular city view from users and shows them an altered view, pledging not to employ the so-called "Greyball" against regulators. (CNBC)



After acquiring Uber's China business last year, Apple-backed Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing has set its sights on Silicon Valley, opening today a new research and development center there. (CNBC)



Shares of Snapchat's parent were under pressure in the premarket after soaring nearly 6.4 percent Wednesday. Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper told CNBC he bought on last week's IPO and he believes in the company. (CNBC)



Leading tech analyst-turned-venture capitalist Gene Munster sat down with eight millennials this week and found out they don't think Snap's (SNAP) camera glasses Spectacles are all that cool. Snap calls itself a camera company. (CNBC)



Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years. The company said it's closing about 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300. (AP)



Westinghouse Electric, the U.S. nuclear power plant developer owned by troubled Japanese electronics giant Toshiba, has brought in bankruptcy attorneys. (Reuters)



Some AT&T (T) cellphone users in at least 14 states and Washington, D.C., were unable to call 911 for a few hours last night. The telecom giant did not say when and how the problem began. (NY Times)

Elon Musk's vision of hyperloop, a super-fast transport system, has taken a step closer to reality, with the release of pictures of a test track. (CNBC)

Scientists uncovered a newly identified fault line that could unleash a magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Southern California, a region other researchers say is already long overdue for a strong temblor. (USA Today)

