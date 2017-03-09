    ×

    Watch: House Speaker Ryan speaks as he rallies support for Obamacare replacement plan

    [The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a press conference Thursday morning as he rallies support for the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

    The Wisconsin Republican has spent the week pushing for the proposal after it was introduced Monday. Opposition has sprung up across the ideological spectrum, and enough GOP senators oppose it in its current form to trip up its passage.

