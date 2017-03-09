We need regulation, but 'layering on' has 'really impeded our ability to loan,' bank CEO says

Community bank CEO: We are the primary funder of small businesses 2 Hours Ago | 04:29

Banking regulations are hurting community banks and the small businesses they support, Sound Community Bank and Sound Financial Bancorp CEO Laurie Stewart told CNBC on Thursday.

However, she's optimistic President Donald Trump and his team will work toward easing some of those restrictions.

"The most important thing that could happen for community bankers is not to abandon current regulations. We all believe that we should be regulated," Stewart said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"But the layering on and the amount of regulation has really impeded our ability to loan."

Stewart was among those community bankers who met with Trump on Thursday.