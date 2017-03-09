Wild income swings can play havoc with your finances

Budgeting around an uneven paycheck is no easy feat.
It's a challenge many Americans face. Only 47 percent of U.S. households have "consistent and predictable" bills and income, according to a 2015 survey from The Pew Charitable Trusts. Now a new report from the group finds that many households have substantial shifts.
From 2014 to 2015, about a third of U.S. households had volatile income — a gain or loss of at least 25 percent from one year to the next, Pew found. The median income gain was $20,500, and the median income loss was $25,000. (See chart below.)