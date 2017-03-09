Wild income swings can play havoc with your finances

Volatility stems from causes both expected and unexpected, said Erin Currier, director of financial security and mobility for Pew. Those might include changes in household composition (say, marriage or divorce) or a transition into or out of the workforce (maternity leave or retirement). Some kinds of work also tend to have more fluctuations (hourly and freelance work, for example, and roles that receive a bonus or rely on commissions).

"Income volatility just makes it hard for families to plan and budget," Currier told reporters on a press call about the report.

Compared to households with stable income, households with volatile income — even those whose income had increased — were more apt to experience a financial shortfall, Pew found. Volatile-income households were also less apt to have savings and to say they could come up with $2,000 in an emergency. (See charts below.)

Financial advisors say there are ways for households whose income fluctuates to plan in ways that could keep them on a more even keel, financially: