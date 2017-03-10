Bill Gates calls this book 'the best nonfiction' he's read in a long time

Bill Gates has a habit of reading for at least one hour each night, so he makes his way through a good number of books.

But for the Microsoft co-founder, one recently published book stands out as an "amazing" read that even brought him to tears: "When Breath Becomes Air," a memoir by the accomplished neurosurgeon and writer Paul Kalanithi. It was published posthumously, after Kalanithi died of lung cancer in 2015 at age 37.

In it, Kalanithi reflects on his career and attempts to answer the question, "What makes a life worth living?"

"I can say this is the best nonfiction story I've read in a long time," Gates writes on his blog.