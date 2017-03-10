Cramer's lightning round: The only 3 retailers at the top of my list

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Burlington Stores: "I'm light on the retail stocks, but there are three that are not mall-based. It's Burlington Stores, Ross Stores — that are not traditional mall based — and TJX. My charitable trust owns TJX. All three of those are best-in-show, and Burlington may be better than TJX. I do like the stock, but that's not a mall retailer."

Rite Aid Corporation: "No I don't want to do Rite Aid because I can't get this Walgreens, which my charitable trust owns, has been trying to buy Rite Aid for more than a year and this deal somehow doesn't want to happen. If the deal doesn't happen, Rite Aid is not going to stay at $4, it's going lower. I've just got to make that clear."

GW Pharmaceuticals: "This is a very difficult situation because if every state legalizes marijuana than GW Pharma is not going to be able to pull this thing off. But they do have a great drug, this cannabinoid is fantastic. So, I'm on the fence on it because of so many states having just agreed to legalize marijuana. But boy, it's a good company."

Qiwi: "That is a Cyprus kind of payments company. That is way too risky for me, but if you want to have some fun, that's fine. But that's what it is."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com