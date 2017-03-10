Get ready to open up and say "ahhhhhhhhhh."

Workers participating in so-called workplace wellness programs reportedly could be ordered to get genetic testing — and hand over the results — by their employers or face financial penalties, if a bill being pushed by congressional Republican becomes law.

The bill, passed by a House committee Wednesday, could end up as part of the second phase of planned Obamacare-replacement legislation, the STAT health-care news site reported Friday.

"What this bill would do is completely take away the protection of existing laws," Jennifer Mathis, director of policy and legal advocacy at the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, told STAT.



The article notes that employers currently are barred by a 2008 federal law from insisting on genetic testing of their workers.

But the bill, sponsored by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, would allow such demands if they are related to a job-based wellness program.

Wellness programs, whose efficacy has been challenged, are intended to improve employee health by screening for medical conditions, promoting smoking cessation, and other methods.

The Affordable Care Act allows employers to charge workers at least 30 percent, and up to 50 percent, more for job-based health insurance if employees choose not to participate in a wellness program.

