European markets seen higher as investors eye US payrolls

Markets in Europe are expected to open in positive territory on Friday as investors turn their attention to the release of nonfarm payrolls in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 is seen 22 points higher at 7,337; the German DAX should begin the day 45 points higher at 12,024 and the CAC 40 is seen up by 21 points at 5,002.

Investors will continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday. President Mario Draghi also signaled that there was no longer a sense of urgency to take further monetary action.

Meanwhile, the focus will be on U.S. data, where nonfarm payrolls will bring more clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will announce an interest rate hike next week.

In corporate news, insurer Allianz has picked Giulio Terzariol, who runs group planning and controlling, for a new finance chief.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed during a press conference in Brussels that Britain will start exit negotiations with the EU by the end of this month.

In terms of data, trade figures are due for Germany and industrial output numbers will be released for the U.K.

