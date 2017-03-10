Lest we forget, China is not only now the one remaining external big power unequivocally in favor of the EU project, it is also the only major power unequivocally in favor of globalization and free trade. Furthermore, it is the world's second-biggest economy and is one of the biggest overseas investors.
Here, President Xi Jinping's speech at Davos in January is particularly pertinent:
"Any attempt to cut off the flow of capital, technologies, products, industries and people between economies, and channel the waters in the ocean back into isolated lakes and creeks is simply not possible... Pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. While wind and rain may be kept outside, that dark room will also block light and air."
We can be encouraged by signs of this message being better received in the UK than in continental Europe. Prime Minister Theresa May has said several times that a post-Brexit Britain will be a global one. Britain has long since welcomed Chinese investment in a whole range of sectors and has seen real benefits. It is irrefutably in the national interest that we continue to do so – and other countries would be well advised to take note.
