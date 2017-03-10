Across Europe, different scenarios are playing out but all point to a deeply misguided attempt to shift blame for internal problems.

Countries such as France and Italy clearly have serious work to do to get their economies back on track and improve living standards. But they have hesitated in carrying out necessary structural reforms. Such reforms are essential to long-term economic health but often painful in the immediate term. With elections looming, it can be much easier to whisper sweet populist nothings into the electorate's ear and blame the problems on someone else.

Germany faces a somewhat different situation; its economy is far more robust but we see wider geopolitical factors at play. Last October, the German government withdrew clearance for the planned takeover of chipmaker Aixtron by Fujian Grand Chip Investment. Of course, Chancellor Angela Merkel too faces rising political challenges, both from Alternative for Germany on the right, as well as from a resurgent left, following the recent change of leadership in the Social Democratic Party.

As we find ourselves in a time of uncertainty and are witnessing a clear rise in populism, we must beware. To appease the populists, or even adopt key elements of their agenda, would simply worsen the situation.

In seeking to scapegoat China as a means to deal with other challenges, the leaders of the three largest economies in the euro zone are in danger of making an historic mistake.