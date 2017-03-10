    ×

    Farcical US election is evidence of Washington's hypocritical democracy: China

    The U.S. presidential election reflected the "full exposure of the hypocritical nature of U.S. democracy", one-party China has claimed in the annual human rights report of its geopolitical and economic rival.

    "In 2016, money politics and power-for-money deals had controlled the presidential election, which was full of lies and farces," China's yearly report said.

    China's state council information office published its summary of perceived U.S. human rights violations on Friday in response to Washington's criticisms of Beijing last week.

    The annual report, which depicts a sorry tale for the U.S. political system, appeared to source almost all of its allegations of human rights abuses from U.S. media groups. Many of the same publications Beijing cited are either frequently attacked by Beijing or blocked in the country altogether.

    Human rights 'myth'

    China's report, which accuses the White House of a range of offenses from corruption to racism and police brutality, also criticized Washington for posing as the global "judge of human rights" while committing the same offenses both domestically and internationally.

    "With the gunshots lingering in people's ears behind the Statue of Liberty, worsening racial discrimination and the election farce dominated by money politics, the self-proclaimed human rights defender has exposed its human rights 'myth' with its own deeds," the report said.

    The U.S. often accuses China of having a lamentable human rights record and argued in its own report that Beijing has purposefully curtailed the freedoms of citizens in both Hong Kong and Macau.

    China currently imposes strict limits on the freedom of speech and has been regularly condemned for arbitrary detentions, wide-ranging corruption and brutality.