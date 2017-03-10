Farcical US election is evidence of Washington's hypocritical democracy: China

The U.S. presidential election reflected the "full exposure of the hypocritical nature of U.S. democracy", one-party China has claimed in the annual human rights report of its geopolitical and economic rival.

"In 2016, money politics and power-for-money deals had controlled the presidential election, which was full of lies and farces," China's yearly report said.

China's state council information office published its summary of perceived U.S. human rights violations on Friday in response to Washington's criticisms of Beijing last week.

The annual report, which depicts a sorry tale for the U.S. political system, appeared to source almost all of its allegations of human rights abuses from U.S. media groups. Many of the same publications Beijing cited are either frequently attacked by Beijing or blocked in the country altogether.