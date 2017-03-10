Shares of fiber optic company plummet on disappointing guidance

Shares of fiber optic cable manufacturer Finisar plunged more than 19 percent Friday morning, after the company announced disappointing forecasts for its current quarter.

Sunnyvale, C.A.-based Finisar said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter earnings to fall within 50 to 56 cents per share, compared to a Thomson Reuters forecast of 58 cents. Revenue is also expected to miss estimates, as Finisar predicts to make between $360 million to $380 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of a $393 million Reuters forecast. The stock was trading around $28 in the late morning.

Earnings for the latest quarter missed expectations.

For its third quarter ended Jan. 29, Finisar reported sales of $380.6 million, below a $389.6 million Reuters consensus estimate. The firm reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share, also missing a Reuters estimate by a penny.