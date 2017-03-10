Gary Cohn: We had a blowout February and we’re just getting started

February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies of the Trump administration, one of the president's top advisors told CNBC.

"This number reaffirms everything that we're trying to do," Cohn the director for the National Economic Council said in an interview Friday morning.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the economy added 235,000 jobs in February while the unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.7 percent. In addition to beating consensus estimates of 190,000, the job creation came in some unusual places, with construction and manufacturing leading the way.

During his campaign, Trump promised to bring back those kinds of jobs. To do so, he pledged lower taxes, a rollback in regulations and $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

Cohn said those types of plans are just starting to show up in the numbers.

"We're very excited about what's ahead of us," he said.

