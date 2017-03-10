Harvard Law School is making a major change to its admissions policy

If you've ever considered applying to law school but couldn't imagine taking the LSAT, Harvard University has some good news.

On Wednesday, Harvard Law School announced a pilot program that waives the notoriously difficult and pricey LSAT exam. In its place, applicants can submit results from the GRE, the general test used for many master's programs.

The move is designed to broaden the pool of applicants from different economic and educational backgrounds, according to the school.

"The Law School's decision to accept the GRE will alleviate the financial burden on applicants who would otherwise be required to prepare and pay for an additional test," according to the school's website.

Registering for the LSAT in the U.S. costs $180. In addition to the exam, most schools require students to use a standardized service for submitting admissions information and LSAT test scores, which costs $175. That's a total of $355 for one exam, and many students take the LSAT more than once.

Beyond the cost of taking the test and submitting results, there is a $90 fee for late registration, an exam date change or a location change.