President Donald Trump won his new job in the White House with a series of promises that included renewed economic growth and tight restrictions on immigration.



Unfortunately, though popular with millions of voters, those two campaign pledges will be hard to pull off together.



The problem: A falling birth rate and the aging baby-boom generation is slowing the growth of the job force. Without a steady influx of younger workers, the working-age population into the U.S will begin shrinking, putting a serious damper on economic growth.



The math is fairly simple: It's difficult to create new jobs without workers to fill them.



For now, the economic expansion that began after the Great Recession that ended in 2009 continues to employ more workers at a healthy clip.



American employers boosted nonfarm payrolls by 235,000 in February, pushing the jobless rate down a notch to 4.7 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.



Construction jobs led the way, growing by 58,000, and manufacturing also posted strong gains of 28,000. Earlier in the week, ADP and Moody's Analytics reported that private payrolls increased by a whopping 298,000 last month.



With the jobless rate down to levels last seen almost a decade ago, some employers are already having a hard time filling positions. As of last month, some 5.5 million jobs were unfilled, more than the peak level during the last expansion before the Great Recession.



The tight labor market is also helping to boost wages, as employers have to pay more to find and keep skilled workers. Last month, average hourly earnings increased by 2.8 percent, the BLS said.



That's good news for workers. But those unfilled jobs are bad news for companies trying to grow their businesses.



The Trump administration has promised a series of "pro-business" policies, from deregulation to tax reform. It has also begun a crackdown on unauthorized workers already in the U.S. and has proposed new restrictions on those who want to come here.



That immigration policy will make it harder to create and fill new jobs, especially in industries that rely most heavily on unauthorized workers, including farming, construction and leisure and hospitality.