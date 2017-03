Some categories are more likely to have deals than others. Bodge partnered with SlickDeals.net to determine which items historically have had great sales in March.

One top buy? Spring apparel for men, women and children. Often, this makes the list of worst buys for March, but Bodge said retailers like Wal-Mart and American Apparel are already dropping prices.

"Spring is coming," she said. "It's a little bit of a teaser sale."

Hold off on purchases for home improvement, which see better prices around Memorial Day. And if you're in the market for a new TV, you'll have to shop carefully, said Bodge — sales are rarer now that we're in a quiet spot between the Super Bowl and Black Friday.

"Maybe the TV you're looking for is on sale, maybe not," she said.

"On the Money" airs on CNBC Saturdays at 5:30 a.m. ET, or check listings for air times in local markets.