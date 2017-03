A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stocks futures aresolidly higher ahead of February jobs report. About 190,000 new jobs are expected to have been added last month.

-The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is now at 2.6 percent.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up about 1 percent, recovering from recent losses, and trading at around $49.6 per barrel.