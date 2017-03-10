'Shark Tank' investor Robert Herjavec shares the best advice Mark Cuban gave him

Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban, both judges on ABC's "Shark Tank," haven't always seen eye-to-eye.

Herjavec, the multi-millionaire owner of cybersecurity company Herjavec Group, and Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, often argue over investing deals. In fact, Herjavec once admitted that he hated Cuban for the first two years he was on the show.

But just recently, the two had a conversation over lunch in which Cuban offered Herjavec a piece of valuable career advice.

"[Cuban] looks and me says 'You know? You're a good guy. And so I'm going to give you a piece of advice. You have to dream bigger,'" Herjavec recalls.

"You're always trying to protect your downside, think about the upside."

It was a rare moment where the two agreed on something.