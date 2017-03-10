One of Singapore's most prominent shareholder advocates has renewed his call for the introduction of a dual-class share structure for the local bourse, as public debate on the hot topic hits fever pitch.

"Activists say we should not be entertaining dual class shares, I say do it, with safeguards," David Gerald, president and CEO of the Singapore Investors Association told CNBC's Squawk Box.

The organization represents more than 70,000 retail investors and is the largest organized investor group in Asia.

"Any capital market that is aspiring to be leading in this part of the region should have that," he said.

"Retail investors should not be taken to be idiots, they're educated, they're knowledgeable and they should make an informed decision."

Dual class shares are just one component of a series of proposals that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has put forward for public consultation, in a move aimed at improving its international competitiveness, building retail market participation and enhancing overall market liquidity.