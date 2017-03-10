Socialist Schulz loses early momentum in German election race

Uncertainty seems to be hitting another key election in Europe – the German vote due in September.

A couple of months ago Chancellor Angela Merkel seemed on courses to win her fourth term leading the largest euro economy. But that changed once the opposition chose former head of the European parliament Martin Schulz to represent the socialist party (SPD) in the elections. While his experience and personality appear to have given an early boost, Schulz's campaign seems to be losing momentum.

A poll for the broadcaster ZDF released Friday showed a reversal of fortunes with Angela Merkel's party ahead of Schulz with 34 percent of the vote, against 32 percent given to the socialists. The previous surveys had given the lead to Schulz.

"Schulz has definitely changed the game in the German election. He's still benefiting from the entry boost," David Lea, senior Europe analyst at Control Risks told CNBC on Friday.

"Whether that boost can be sustained for the six months, little bit over, left until the election, I doubt it somehow but he is certainly trying his best," Lea added.