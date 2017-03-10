A pill for every ill

Prescribing medication is a serious matter, and your doctor should treat it that way. That means explaining the drug, why it is being prescribed and the potential side effects.

"If you leave a doctor's office and you have a lot of prescriptions and you don't know why, that's one of the tipoffs that you may be getting more medication than you need," Avitzur said.

Do not be afraid to ask your doctor why he or she is prescribing a drug. Also, do not hesitate to ask if there are alternative treatments that do not involve medication. For example, there are many ways to address cold or flu symptoms, and not all involve medicine.

"We're sneezing, or we're coughing, or we have a sore throat, and they can also be managed with just a lot of rest and fluids and ways to just really treat the individual symptoms, as opposed to prescribing something like an antibiotic," Avitzur said.

Writing on the wall

Despite various reforms in recent years, pharmaceutical companies still market their products directly to doctors. There is nothing wrong with that as long as your doctor maintains some perspective.

"Pharmaceutical representatives who come to a doctor's office often bring little notepads or pens or clipboards with their logos on it, and they're telltale signs for a patient that they've been there," Avitzur said.

Too many trinkets on the desks or logos on the wall could be a sign that your doctor is focused too much on the marketing messages and not enough on your well-being. Again, do not hesitate to ask questions, particularly if the prescription is a little too closely matched to the marketing materials around the office.

Questions and answers

Questioning your doctor may feel awkward, but it can actually be one of the most effective ways to determine whether there might be a problem. Your doctor should welcome your questions.

"Doctors are very happy to receive that kind of conversation because they want you to be safe, they want to know that you're taking things correctly and they welcome a discussion of alternatives," Avitzur said. "If in turn, your worst fear is realized and your doctor dismisses you or doesn't address your concerns, then it's probably time to find another doctor."

Do your part

Finally, remember that you also have a role in preventing overprescription. Pharmaceutical ads are flooding the airwaves these days, almost always urging you to "ask your doctor" about the latest treatment. Of course it is fine to ask, but insisting that your doctor prescribe the medication you saw on TV puts him or her in a difficult position, and opens the door to drugs being overprescribed.

Similarly, insisting on antibiotics to treat cold symptoms is a bad idea.

"You have to understand that your cold is very, very likely caused by a virus, and antibiotics have zero effect on viruses," Avitzur said. "Not only that, but in doing so, you risk contributing to a growing problem today, which is that of antibiotic-resistant bacteria."

Pill mill doctor Tseng, who is serving a 30-year-to-life sentence in a California prison, depended on addicted patients to enable her crimes. Your doctor is almost certainly not a criminal. But if he or she is an over-prescriber, it can only happen if you let down your guard.

