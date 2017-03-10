VISIT CNBC.COM

Tony Robbins: Use this 3-step process to achieve anything you want

Tony Robbins didn't always have a multi-million dollar fortune and a billion-dollar business empire. In fact, he started outcash-strapped.

"When it comes to the science of achievement, there are three key steps that can enable you to achieve whatever it is you want," the entrepreneur writes in his New York Times bestseller, "Unshakeable."

The first step is to zero in on precisely what you want to do. "Wherever your focus goes, your energy flows," says Robbins.

"When you put your entire focus on something that really matters to you, when you can't stop thinking about it every day, this intense focus unleashes a burning desire that can help you obtain what might otherwise be out of reach."

Next, you'll want to "take massive action. A lot of people dream big but never get started!"

Of course, you'll have to figure out the most effective execution strategy, which can take some trial and error. To speed up the process, Robbins suggests close study of other successful people: "By studying the right role models, you could learn in a week what might otherwise take you a decade."

Finally, "the third step to achieving whatever we want is grace," says the self-made millionaire. "Some people call it luck, some people call it God."

It's life's guiding force, he says of grace: "To understand the power of grace, you must understand that life is not about me; it's about we. Anytime you do something that is greater than yourself, you get a different level of insight. ... Life is really about creating meaning — and meaning doesn't come from what you get; it comes from what you give."

