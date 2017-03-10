Tony Robbins: Use this 3-step process to achieve anything you want

Tony Robbins didn't always have a multi-million dollar fortune and a billion-dollar business empire. In fact, he started outcash-strapped.

"When it comes to the science of achievement, there are three key steps that can enable you to achieve whatever it is you want," the entrepreneur writes in his New York Times bestseller, "Unshakeable."

The first step is to zero in on precisely what you want to do. "Wherever your focus goes, your energy flows," says Robbins.

"When you put your entire focus on something that really matters to you, when you can't stop thinking about it every day, this intense focus unleashes a burning desire that can help you obtain what might otherwise be out of reach."