    Twitter is roasting Sean Spicer for wearing his flag pin upside down

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer adjusts his American flag pin after he was told that it was upside down, Friday, March 10, 2017, during the daily press briefing at the White House.
    Andrew Harnik | AP
    Reporters and internet jokesters alike took time Friday to poke fun at White House press secretary Sean Spicer's upside-down American flag pin, visible at the daily press briefing.

    "John Roberts always helping with the fashion tips," Spicer said when Roberts pointed out the mistake.

    "Is that a distress signal?" one reporter asked, shortly after the upturned American flag pin was brought to Spicer's attention.

    The distress signal question is a jab at Title 36, U.S. Code, Chapter 10 which says the following:

    "§ 176. Respect for flag: No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.
    (a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."

    "House of Cards," the Netflix political drama about a corrupt politician, uses the upside-down flag as its logo. Shortly after the mishap, the show's Twitter account thanked Sean Spicer.

    Other Twitter users took aim at Spicer, too.

    The entire flag debacle served as a welcome light moment in an otherwise tense briefing, as Spicer discussed controversial White House topics like health care.


