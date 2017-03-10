US stocks open higher after solid jobs report

U.S. equities got off to a strong start Friday following a jobs report that topped expectations.



The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said, adding the unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.7 percent.

"I don't see any bad numbers in this report," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "The Fed didn't need permission from the labor market to raise rates next week, but it got it anyway."

Investors eagerly awaited for the report, looking for one last item confirming the Federal Reserve would probably raise rates next Wednesday.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, market expectations for a March rate hike stood at 93 percent after the data were released.