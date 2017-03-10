    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks open higher after solid jobs report

    U.S. equities got off to a strong start Friday following a jobs report that topped expectations.

    The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said, adding the unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.7 percent.

    "I don't see any bad numbers in this report," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "The Fed didn't need permission from the labor market to raise rates next week, but it got it anyway."

    Investors eagerly awaited for the report, looking for one last item confirming the Federal Reserve would probably raise rates next Wednesday.

    According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, market expectations for a March rate hike stood at 93 percent after the data were released.

    NYSE Traders
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images

    Expectations for tighter monetary policy increased sharply leading up to the jobs report, amid hawkish Fed rhetoric and strong economic data, including the blockbuster ADP and Moody's payrolls report released Wednesday.

    That said, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar turned lower after the report came out, with some investors disappointed with the hourly wage growth last month. Hourly wages rose at an annualized rate of 2.8 percent, the BLS said.


    The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to about 2.58 percent from around 2.6 percent before 8:30 a.m. ET. The dollar index, meanwhile, slipped to trade 0.3 percent lower to 101.54 from 101.9.

    "I think we've fallen victim to an exercise where, if we don't beat expectations across the board, then it's bad news," said Brown Brothers Harriman's Clemons. "But that's a sign of how far we've come, I think."

    Overseas, European stocks traded broadly higher, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbing about half a percent. In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher, with the Nikkei 225 advancing 0.7 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---