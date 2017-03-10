US Treasurys edge lower as investors eye data ahead of probable March rate hike

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as investors focused on fresh economic data ahead of a likely U.S. interest rate hike next week.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6056 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1855 percent.
On the data front, Tuesday will see nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages for February released at 8.30 a.m ET with the Federal budget scheduled at 14.00 p.m ET.
The CME Group's FedWatch tool projected a more than 90 percent probability of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. The Federal Open Market Committee are due to meet on March 14-15.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.57 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.65 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.68 a barrel, up 0.83 percent.
Oil prices edged higher on Friday after dropping to its lowest level in three months in the previous session after pressures concerning global oversupply lingered.