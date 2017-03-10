US Treasurys edge lower as investors eye data ahead of probable March rate hike

The CME Group's FedWatch tool projected a more than 90 percent probability of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. The Federal Open Market Committee are due to meet on March 14-15.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.57 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.65 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.68 a barrel, up 0.83 percent.

Oil prices edged higher on Friday after dropping to its lowest level in three months in the previous session after pressures concerning global oversupply lingered.