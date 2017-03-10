Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima: 'No pressure at all' to look good

It ain't easy being an angel: travel, tiny outfits, tough training and liquid diets to fit into said tiny outfits — not to mention all the attention and pressure.

Just ask the longest-serving Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who sailed into Singapore to launch VS's new "Body by Victoria" collection.

"People are watching you and you become their inspiration," said Lima in an interview with CNBC's "Street Signs." "I really just want to put a positive message and try to show the real values, the most important values in life out there."

Those values include family (she has two kids), faith (she's a devout Roman Catholic), and charity work (she helps the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti). And she gets her message out via her sizable social media footprint: more than ten million followers on Instagram, more than 6 million on Facebook, and nearly 3 million on Twitter.