    Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima: 'No pressure at all' to look good

    It ain't easy being an angel: travel, tiny outfits, tough training and liquid diets to fit into said tiny outfits — not to mention all the attention and pressure.

    Just ask the longest-serving Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who sailed into Singapore to launch VS's new "Body by Victoria" collection.

    "People are watching you and you become their inspiration," said Lima in an interview with CNBC's "Street Signs." "I really just want to put a positive message and try to show the real values, the most important values in life out there."

    Those values include family (she has two kids), faith (she's a devout Roman Catholic), and charity work (she helps the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti). And she gets her message out via her sizable social media footprint: more than ten million followers on Instagram, more than 6 million on Facebook, and nearly 3 million on Twitter.

    Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
    "I'm a very private person," she admitted. "But I try to share a little bit of everything, you know especially through social media: little moments with my children, things that I like, books that I read."

    She's so private, in fact, that the 35-year-old wouldn't reveal details of her reported split with New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman. Lima, who said she once dreamed of becoming a nun, is divorced from Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric, with whom she shares two daughters. The Miami resident got her start in the mid-1990s and now — two decades, thousands of catwalk steps, and tens of thousands of photographs later — she's the world's highest-paid model after fellow Brazilian Gisele Bundchen.

    Lima has said she sees at least another five years of modelling in herself.

    "These days, women are aging [in] such a more beautiful way," noted Lima, who in 2011 famously detailed the intense boxing, training, and diet regimen she uses ahead of the annual Victoria's Secret show.

    "I'm here representing mature women with Victoria's Secret, so there is no pressure at all [to look good]. I believe that if I would go back to my younger times doing Victoria's Secret, I feel more beautiful right now."

