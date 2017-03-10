[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 am, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



House majority leader Kevin McCarthy, Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and others are scheduled to hold a news conference on The American Health Care Act on Friday.

The act, which is the leading Republican plan to repeal and replace key parts of Obamacare, has faced sharp criticism from many more-conservative members of Congress, as well as Democrats.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., gave a lengthy defense of the bill on Thursday, the same day it passed out of two House committees, saying that Republicans would likely not have a better opportunity to make dramatic changes to the Affordable Care Act.

President Donald Trump has also given support to the bill, and is reportedly trying to woo conservatives to drop their opposition to the legislation.

Many conservatives have expressed dismay about the AHCA because it both delays a roll-back of Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid benefits to poor adults, and also because it would offer refundable tax credits to help people purchase individual health plans. Conservatives consider such tax credits to be entitlements.







