Watch: Commerce Secretary Ross and Mexico's economic minister hold press conference

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross holds a press conference with Mexico's economic minister Friday amid a Trump administration push to change its trade relationship with the country.

President Donald Trump has criticized America's trade deficit with its southern neighbor, arguing that the U.S. suffers from what he calls bad trade deals. He has called for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal with Mexico and Canada implemented in the 1990s.

He has frequently blamed Mexico for sapping jobs from working-class Americans.