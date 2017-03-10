White House's Spicer calls Flynn's foreign agent work a 'personal matter,' not 'a business matter'

In the daily White House briefing on Friday, spokesman Sean Spicer went into deeper detail behind Michael Flynn's foreign agent work, describing the decision to register as a "personal matter" not a "business matter."

Spicer said that the decision was not up to the lawyer for Trump's transition team to determine, and he dismissed questions about whether Flynn's work as a foreign agent would've stopped President Donald Trump in naming him national security adviser.

"[The decision] was not something that would be appropriate for a government entity to give someone guidance on when they should file, as an individual, as a private citizen," Spicer said.

Flynn was fired last month as the National Security Advisor after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his communication with Russian diplomats.

Earlier this week, Flynn registered as a foreign agent with the Justice Department for $530,000 worth of lobbying work prior to the U.S. election that could have helped Turkey's government. Spicer previously said that Trump wasn't aware of Flynn's lobbying work for Inovo BV, a Dutch company owned by a Turkish businessman.