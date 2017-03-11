VISIT CNBC.COM

5 ways to feel rested, even after turning your clock forward

In the wee hours of Sunday, clocks across the U.S. will "spring forward" one hour for daylight saving time.

That means that come Monday, many professionals will be feeling that lost hour of sleep, and may find themselves less productive.

Even small disruptions to sleep habits can dull our mental performance, according to researchers. In some cases, the effects can be serious — the number of car accidents actually increases the day after we turn our clocks forward.

To make sure you are well-rested despite the time-change, here are five suggestions:

1. Exercise during the day

On Sunday, go for a brisk walk, ride a bike or try an at-home workout.

People who exercise vigorously for about 20 minutes each day sleep significantly better than those who don't, according to a study of more than 2,500 people.

Better yet, make a habit of getting active. Regular exercise leads to better sleep, says Dr. Raj Dasgupta, pulmonary medicine sleep specialist at the University of Southern California and a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

"Exercise," Dasgupta tells CNBC. "When you're stressed out, it really helps."

2. Give yourself one full hour to unwind

You can't expect your body to go from active to sleep mode in a matter of minutes, says Dr. Philip Gehrman, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

"Most people need a good hour of winding-down time before they're just physically and mentally ready to go bed," Gehrman says.

3. Avoid alcohol before bed

While having a glass of wine before bed may help you fall asleep faster, alcohol leads to poorer quality of sleep. Numerous studies show that alcohol increases sleep disruptions and interferes with REM, the period of deepest sleep.

4. Put your phone down and read a book

Reading helps reduce stress, the number one reason for poor sleep. In fact, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reads for an hour every evening before bed and says it helps him drift off.

While watching a Netflix episode of your favorite show on your phone is tempting, it will make it harder for you to fall asleep. Having light that close to your eyes is stimulating, Gehrman says.

5. Get out of bed if you can't fall asleep

Lying in bed when you can't fall asleep is the surprisingly the worst thing you can do, experts say.

"It's called stimulus control," says Dasgupta.

"When you can't shut your mind off, you have to leave the bed within the first 15 to 20 minutes of going to bed," he says.

Get out of bed and do something relaxing that uses minimal mental energy, like reading or drawing.

