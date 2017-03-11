5 ways to feel rested, even after turning your clock forward

In the wee hours of Sunday, clocks across the U.S. will "spring forward" one hour for daylight saving time.

That means that come Monday, many professionals will be feeling that lost hour of sleep, and may find themselves less productive.

Even small disruptions to sleep habits can dull our mental performance, according to researchers. In some cases, the effects can be serious — the number of car accidents actually increases the day after we turn our clocks forward.

To make sure you are well-rested despite the time-change, here are five suggestions:

1. Exercise during the day