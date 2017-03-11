Midnight intruder arrested on White House grounds; Trump was reportedly inside

A midnight intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds and was arrested at an entrance near the president's residence, the Secret Service said Saturday.

The intruder told agents he was a "friend of the president" and had an appointment with President Donald Trump, NBC News reported, citing an official with firsthand knowledge of the incident. There was no such appointment.

On Saturday, Trump commended the Secret Service for their response to the intruder, who he described as a "troubled person."

The intruder scaled the outer perimeter fence by the Treasury Building at 11:38 p.m. Friday, the Secret Service said, in a statement. CNN reported that Trump was inside the White House at the time.

The intruder was arrested on the south grounds without incident, the agency said. The backpack was found to be free of any hazardous materials.

"Following established protocols, the south and north grounds of the White House complex were searched by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers. Nothing of concern to security operations was found," the agency said.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has been briefed on the security breach.







This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.