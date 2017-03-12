Asia markets were mixed early on Monday, as traders eyed a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week.

Down Under, the ASX 200 fell 0.51 percent as losses of more than 1 percent in its energy sub-index weighed.

But the Australian Stock Exchange's gold sub-index was strongly higher by 4.54 percent, as interest in the safe-haven asset rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's March meeting.



Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.05 percent early during the Asia session — after official data showed that core machinery orders fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month, missing Reuters estimates of a 0.5 percent increase.

Core machinery orders are regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support rate slipped six points to just under 56 percent, according to a opinion poll on Sunday, after weeks of questions in parliament about a land deal by a school operator with whom his wife had links.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to focus on Japan's machinery orders and February producer price index.

Across the Korean strait, the Kospi was in the green, up 0.36 percent.

Park Geun-hye left the presidential Blue House on Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court's decision to remove her from office over a corruption scandal, which also involves Samsung's de facto chief Jay Y. Lee.

South Korean finance minister said on Saturday that the government would take measures to stabilize markets if any volatility were to arise from the political turmoil.