    Asia markets mixed, ASX down 0.5%, Nikkei flat, Kospi up 0.4%

    Asia markets were mixed early on Monday, as traders eyed a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 fell 0.51 percent as losses of more than 1 percent in its energy sub-index weighed.

    But the Australian Stock Exchange's gold sub-index was strongly higher by 4.54 percent, as interest in the safe-haven asset rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's March meeting.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.05 percent early during the Asia session — after official data showed that core machinery orders fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month, missing Reuters estimates of a 0.5 percent increase.

    Core machinery orders are regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support rate slipped six points to just under 56 percent, according to a opinion poll on Sunday, after weeks of questions in parliament about a land deal by a school operator with whom his wife had links.

    Meanwhile, investors are likely to focus on Japan's machinery orders and February producer price index.

    Across the Korean strait, the Kospi was in the green, up 0.36 percent.

    Park Geun-hye left the presidential Blue House on Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court's decision to remove her from office over a corruption scandal, which also involves Samsung's de facto chief Jay Y. Lee.

    South Korean finance minister said on Saturday that the government would take measures to stabilize markets if any volatility were to arise from the political turmoil.

    "The key to market performance this week is the response to the U.S. lift in rates. Such a well-flagged and expected move is unlikely to disrupt the current optimism, even if the Fed takes the opportunity to re-iterate a steeper tightening path," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said in a Monday note.

    The Fed is scheduled to meet from March 14-15, with most market participants expecting the central bank to raise interest rates. Market expectations for a March rate hike stood at 88.6 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool at 7 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

    Stateside, all three major U.S. markets closed higher after nonfarm payrolls rose by 235,000 in February, topping median expectations. The U.S. unemployment rate also ticked down to 4.7 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 0.21 percent to 20,902.98, the S&P 500 ended higher by 0.33 percent to 2,372.6 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.39 percent to 5,861.73.

    The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 101.3 against a basket of currencies early Asian time on Monday. Against the greenback, the yen was fetching 114.83, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7540.

    On the energy front, oil prices extended its declines during Asian trade on Monday, with U.S. crude down 1.05 percent to $48.00 a barrel, while Brent crude was off 0.82 percent to $50.95.

    Oil prices had started to slide earlier last week, after data showed big increases in U.S. crude inventories, which offset the efforts made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' output curbs.

