On deck: The Fed, all eyes on the economy, and maybe a look at the Trump budget

It will be a busy week for economic reports, though none likely will sway the Fed.
The Trump economy has two things going for it: job creation and enthusiasm. Working against it, though, has been a parade of hard data painting a gloomy picture to start the year. This week's batch will be closely watched, particularly for signs of inflation.
Tuesday will provide a look at producer prices, while Wednesday will be the key Consumer Price Index to see where prices for the rest of us are headed. There's also a look at small business Tuesday, when the National Federation of Independent Business releases its sentiment index.
Thursday's got the usual jobless claims data, plus housing starts and building permits. Later in the day, the Department of Labor releases its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. That's a gauge of vacancies, plus how quickly workers are leaving their current positions. It's a favorite of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The week closes on Friday with readings on industrial production and capacity utilization — both gauges on how close to full the economy is running — as well as the always-important University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.