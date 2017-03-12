On deck: The Fed, all eyes on the economy, and maybe a look at the Trump budget

No other event this week will dominate market coverage more than the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting Tuesday and Wednesday.

If market expectations are on the nose, the central bank will push its key overnight lending rate up another quarter point, which in turn should boost borrowing costs across the economy. Don't expect a big jump, however, in the rate on plain-vanilla savings accounts, which pay about 0.11 percent interest, according to Bankrate. There's usually a considerable lag between when the Fed moves and when savers start to see any benefit.

Fed officials in recent days have made no secret of their desire to get rates closer to a normal level after years of holding them back following the financial crisis. Friday's solid nonfarm payrolls report should give the Fed the final impetus it needs.

Heading into the week, traders were assigning a 91 percent chance of an increase, according to the CME. In the Fed's world, that is an explicit go-ahead that provides a near-certainty of action.